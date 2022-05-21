French President Emmanuel Macron appointed ministers for the new government of the country.

Macron made the appointments on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In total, the new government has 27 members with 17 ministries, six ministries delegates and four secretaries of state.

Some Ministers from the previous governments were again appointed as Ministers but in different ministries.

Macron named Elisabeth Borne as Prime Minister on May 16. The new government will hold its first cabinet meeting at the Elysee on May 23, reported French news BFMTV.

Healing divisions in France

In a victory speech last month, a mere 90 minutes after he was projected re-elected as French President for a second term, Emmanuel Macron, 44, with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face, assured those who did not vote for him: "I am no longer the candidate of one camp, but the President of all."

On a brightly lit stage in the Place de la Republique in central Paris, his wife Brigitte with him, thousands of people as his audience and the iconic Eiffel Tower glowing in the background, Macron vowed "to heal the divisions that have been expressed in these elections, by ensuring respect for everyone, every day."

He said: "The years to come will certainly be difficult, but they will be historic and we will have to write them, together, for the new generations."

(With inputs from IANS)