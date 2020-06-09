Consumer agri-tech brand Fraazo on Tuesday announced its partnership with online food delivery platforms Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo to provide home deliveries of fresh fruits and vegetables during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said it is witnessing heightened interest from people in areas like Powai, Chandivali, Andheri (West), and Andheri (East) in Mumbai and Margarpatta, Hinjewadi, and Vishal Nagar in Pune.

Fraazo partners with online delivery apps

"We have partnered with Hyperlocal platforms for smooth, and safe delivery of our products across major cities in Maharashtra, providing accessibility and convenience to our consumers," Atul Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Fraazo said in a statement.

Fraazo sources farm-fresh vegetables and fruits directly from over 500 farmers bypassing the traditional chain to minimize handling helping maintain quality and hygiene.

The pandemic has helped the company accelerate its offerings at a faster pace from the 200 orders per day earlier to almost 1,500 orders a day.

"Seeing the current situation, we all need to work together to help our country fight with the pandemic," Kumar said.