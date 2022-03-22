Even though the third wave of Covid has waned in India, several medical experts have already predicted a potential fourth wave in the country, as several nations including China are currently witnessing a rise in fresh Covid infections.

As the scare looms up, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar has predicted that the fourth wave of the pandemic could hit the nation by August.

The inevitable fourth wave

Sudhakar made these remarks while responding to a question by BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi during the Zero Hour in the Assembly.

According to the minister, the fourth wave of the pandemic will be driven by the coronavirus B.A.2 variant. However, he made it clear that there is no need to panic even if a fourth wave hits the nation.

"We have made arrangements of 55,256 oxygenated beds. The capacity of oxygen production has been increased from 300 metric tonnes to 1,270 metric tonnes, he said. A total of 265 laboratories have been established and the testing capacity has been increased 2.5 lakh per day. With the experience of three years, doctors are well equipped to provide treatment," said the minister.

IIT team predicts the fourth wave in July

A few weeks back, a team of IIT experts who successfully predicted the second and third waves of the pandemic in the country predicted that the fourth wave of Covid could hit the country on June 22, 2022.

IIT experts predicted that the fourth wave of the pandemic which will begin on June 22 will last until October. They also noted that the severity of this wave will depend on various factors which include the emergence of new variants and the vaccination status of people.