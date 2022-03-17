Even though the third wave of the Covid pandemic has waned in India, fresh reports coming from different parts of the world suggest that we should also be on guard, as coronavirus is awaiting a chance to bounce back. According to the latest updates, a new variant of Covid has been detected in Israel.

New Covid variant in Israel

The detection of the new variant was confirmed by Israel's health ministry on Wednesday.

The strain, combining two sub-variants of the Omicron version of coronavirus-- dubbed BA.1 and BA.2, was recorded during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

"This variant is still unknown around the world. The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches, and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response," said the Israel health ministry in a statement.

Covid surge in Asia bothering authorities in India

Meanwhile, a fresh surge of Covid cases in countries like China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea are bothering medical experts in India as well.

On Wednesday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya hold a meeting to analyze India's preparedness and level of alertness if a new wave of the pandemic hits the nation.

Earlier, a team of IIT experts had predicted that a fourth wave of the pandemic could hit the nation most probably in June. It should be noted that the same IIT experts had predicted the second and third waves of the pandemic precisely.