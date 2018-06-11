YouTube: UFOmania

Conspiracy theorists are all in a frenzy as four bizarre unidentified flying objects were spotted in the skies during a heavy thunderstorm. The eerie incident apparently occurred in Iowa, and the video of the strange sighting was recently uploaded on YouTube by conspiracy theory channel UFOmania.

In the video, light from four bright objects, seemingly spherical in shape was seen in the skies, in a very bizarre manner. The erratic movement of the objects suggests that it could be of extraterrestrial origin. The strange clip has been now submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) and they are currently investigating the incident.

The video soon went viral, and viewers were quick to speculate what these strange objects could be. Most of the viewers who watched the video argued that humans are not alone in the universe, and there might be aliens and extraterrestrials in deep space.

A YouTube user named 'Missing Links' revealed that unidentified flying objects might be using storm clouds to remain shielded from sight.

"I think the ufos are using the storm clouds to shield them from view or they are feeding off the lightning for energy or the lightning is actually the ufos coming into our dimension. The ufo I saw was during a very stormy night [sic]," commented Missing Links.

A section of other viewers believes that aliens have an advanced technology to harvest energy from thunderstorms and lightning.

However, skeptics argue that the dots of light spotted in the video might be the reflection of headlights from passing cars.

"That was passing cars reflecting in the window going the opposite way. Not saying I don't believe there are ufo's but come on we are not blind," commented Wilbert Cook, a YouTube user.

"Barn and building outdoor lights reflecting in the upper passenger window. They only appear and disappear in that area of the window. The person taking the video obviously knows this as he does not react to the "ufos" and continues to film elsewhere. Context is a big clue as to what is really going on," commented Puppyloveskitten, another YouTube user.

This is not the first time that alien UFOs are being spotted during thunderstorms. In last December, four UFOs were spotted during a thunderstorm in Sydney. The eerie video literally resembled the scenes which we have seen in sci-fi movies, and the four objects were seen approaching clouds in the midst of a raging thunderstorm. As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists allege that alien flying objects are often found in the vicinity of thunderstorms to gather massive energy out of it.