Four Sudanese, one Bolivian national nabbed in Bihar, had sneaked in via Nepal border

Five foreign nationals were apprehended in a joint operation by the police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from the Ghodasahan area of East Champaran district of Bihar.

They are currently being questioned. The apprehended foreign nationals had reached Bihar via Nepal.

It is reported that late on Saturday night, the SSB received information that some suspected foreigners were trying to go to Patna and had left a village here.

The SSB officials immediately informed the police. A joint team of SSB and Bihar Police reached the Ghodasahan bus stand and launched a search, an official said.

The police then detained four occupants of the passenger bus. One person was later caught.

Four of the foreigners arrested are Sudanese, and one is a Bolivian national. Notes written in Urdu, some books and documents have been recovered from them.

The Motihari Police have also informed their top officials at the headquarters. The police said that they were interrogating all five.

All those arrested are said to be between 30 and 40 years of age. The police are examining the documents found in their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Fitah (44) from Sudan, Rama Siddiqui (38), Ali Abdul Ghaffar (27), Ahmed Dafaala (37), both residents of Sudan and Miguel Solano Chavez, a resident of Bolivia; East Champaran Superintendent of Police Swaran Prabhat told IANS.

He said that during the interrogation, the Sudanese citizens had admitted to studying in Hyderabad. However, they were not able to provide any clear information about coming to Bihar via Nepal.

The Intelligence Bureau has also been informed about the arrests, said the police officials.

Recently, the SSB apprehended five prisoners who had escaped from a jail in Nepal and were attempting to cross into India. The prisoners were caught along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.

India and Nepal share an open, 1,751-km-long border across five Indian states -- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

(With inputs from IANS)