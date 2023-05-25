In a tragic incident, four members of a tribal nomadic family were in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday morning when a pine tree fell on their tent.

Initial reports said that the incident took place in the Bhalna forest area of the Keshwan belt which witnessed heavy rainfall and storms during the last 24 hours. The high-speed winds and heavy rainfall uprooted the big tree.

"A pine tree fell on a tent pitched by the nomadic family in the forest belt. In this tragic incident, four family members lost their lives early today," Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

The family was going towards Dachan with its sheep and goats, and had halted in Bhalna forest due to heavy rains, reports said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said four people, including three women, died on the spot.

"A police team immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation," Yadav said, adding that the bodies are being taken to a hospital for legal formalities.

Immediate relief of Rs 50,000 was provided to the family from the Red Cross Society, the deputy commissioner said.

Ill-fated family was migrating to higher reaches.

Reports said that the deceased are residents of Gathi-Barwal in the Kathua district of Jammu province. As per their routine tradition, they were on their way to higher reaches of Kishtwar as seasonal migration with their livestock.

Due to heavy rainfall and a storm, the family took shelter under a big pine tree that fell on their tent on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the unfortunate incident in Kishtwar.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones," the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has directed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed (55), his wife Anwar Begum (42), Shama Begum(26) wife of Shoket Ahmed and Shakeel Banoo (17), all residents of district Kathua

Gujjar-Bakerwals start the migration in April

The Gujjar -Bakerwal nomadic tribes have begun their bi-annual seasonal tribal migration towards the upper reaches of the Shivalik, Pir-Panchal, and Trikuta Hills of northwestern Himalayas due raise in the daily temperature in plane areas of the Jammu region.

The tradition of seasonal Tribal migration is surviving for centuries and nomadic tribes mainly Gujjar and Bakerwal people migrate to their summer destinations in April every year and reaches their fixed areas after 40 to 45 days of travel.

The Gujjars constituted more than 20 percent of population of the Jammu and Kashmir and around 6 lakh people who are nomadic move after every six months with their livestock and undertake tribal sessional migration.