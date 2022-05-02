In yet another first, four fencers from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified for the senior World Cup.

The fencers including Vishal Thapar, Javed Ahmed Choudhary, Mayank Sharma, and a promising ace fencer Shreya Gupta shall represent the country in the upcoming Senior Fencing Sabre World Cup later this month.

While the Men's World Cup shall be held in Spain, the lone female qualifier Shreya shall be competing in Tunisia, North Africa. Both events are scheduled to be held later this week.

All the fencers made it to the cut on the basis of some outstanding performance in the national championship and the ranking secured by them in the 32nd senior national championship held at Amritsar in March this year.

Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Alok Kumar, applauded and congratulated the fencers on their selection to the prestigious Fencing World Cup.

Alok Kumar said that the Fencing State Centre of Excellence at M A Stadium, Jammu, recently sanctioned by the Center government shall start functioning shortly besides adequate international standard fencing equipment including a high-quality gymnasium and physiotherapy centre in the indoor hall of M A Stadium, Jammu will facilitate the fencing players to explore their carriers in this potential sports. The centre shall be the first of its kind in the UT.

"We are duty-bound to provide the best possible sports facilities to our youth who are second to none in skills and talent and the day is not far away when our athletes shall reach the podium of Olympics as well", he added.

Congratulations to Shreya ,Vishal ,Mayank and Javed Choudhary for qualifying to the fencing sabre World Cup in Spain .These players are being trained at centre of excellence for fencing Jammu @OfficeOfLGJandK @nitishwarKumar @diprjk @DGSAI pic.twitter.com/PK3KxK3Np4 — Nuzhat gull (@nuzhatjehangir) May 2, 2022

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, in her message to fencers appreciated the hard work they put in while making their way to the prestigious event. 'I am sure the day is not far away when our fencers will be ranked and recognized internationally, she added. She also applauded the role of Shottu Lal Sharma, Fencing Coach of J&K Sports Council.

Pertinently, all the fencers are the products of Sports Council Fencing Coaching Centre, MA Stadium, Jammu, and are being trained by Shottu Lal Sharma, an internationally reputed fencing coach of J&K Sports Council. The senior fencing team has been cleared by the Sports Authority of India for participation in the event and all the expenses of the event shall be borne by the government.

Convener Adhoc Committee, J&K Amateur Fencing Association, while thanking J&K Sports Council for providing world-class equipment and infrastructure in the UT of J&K, reiterated that this endeavour will only aid in producing more and more fencers of international caliber.

Shreya interactions with PM after the Palli rally

Shreya Gupta represented the fencing community in interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other sportspersons of different disciplines during the Panchayat Divas at Palli in Samba on April 24.

Shreya Gupta has a commendable contribution to bring name and fame to J&K as well as Association by winning medals in Commonwealth and Asian Championships besides at the national level. Shreya Gupta is the first woman athlete from J&K to be selected in the TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme) scheme of the Government of India for the Olympics 2024. She has been conferred with Sher-e-Kashmir Award, Rangil Singh Award, and Veer Mata Jeejabhai Puruskar.