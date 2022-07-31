Four legislators in Haryana received death threats and extortion calls from multiple phone numbers tracing to the countries in the Middle East from June 24 to 28, the police said on Sunday.

First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against the threats and had been assigned to the Special Task Force STF by DGP P.K. Agrawal to investigate.

Technical analysis of these mobiles has confirmed that these numbers are registered in the Middle Eastern countries and were being operated from Pakistan, said an official statement.

Some former legislators of Punjab had also received similar threats from these numbers.

Different tones and conversational styles, like Mumbaikar tone and Punjabi language, were used during these conversations with these legislators.

Probe ordered

IGP (STF) Satish Balan had formed an SIT under the leadership of SP (STF) Sumit Kumar to investigate these cases.

The two-week long operation was personally monitored and supervised by DGP Agrawal.

In this context the DGP was aided by central agencies. STF conducted a technical analysis of these mobile numbers and IP addresses.

This involved five separate teams working on this technical analysis.

To track the account numbers, two parallel teams conducted raids across Mumbai and Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

On July 19, Congress MP Deepender Hooda targeted the state government and demanded a white paper on the state's law and order situation.

"Unfortunate that five Haryana MLAs received life threats in past 10 days and the government neither able to find out culprits nor provide a safe environment for MLAs. The mining mafia is showing its ugly face. The CM should take up responsibility and issue a White Paper on state's law and order," he had said.

(With inputs from IANS)