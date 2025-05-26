Ahead of the arrival of the Southwest monsoon in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department has forecast rain in many parts of the state over the next four days.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana, the IMD said.

It has issued a yellow alert for many districts till May 29. Heavy rains are likely at isolated places in the districts of the north Telangana region.

The weather is cloudy in most parts of the state, making the conditions favourable for the onset of monsoon.

According to meteorologists, monsoon may enter the state by month end or in the first week of June.

The southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of westcentral and eastcentral Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and some more parts of westcentral and north Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

The upper air trough also runs from eastcentral Arabian Sea to north Odisha, across central Maharashtra, north Telangana and South Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar of Telangana on Monday. Gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Siddipet districts on Tuesday.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, moderate to heavy rains are likely in the west, south and central Telangana districts on Monday afternoon-midnight. Places close to the Maharashtra and Karnataka border may get heavy downpours. Scattered moderate to heavy rains are likely in Hyderabad in the evening/night.

The weather department has forecast a strong monsoon onset over Telangana in the next couple of days. A strong low-pressure system is also likely to trigger intense rains in Telangana, including Hyderabad.

(With inputs from IANS)