Taking a serious note of the deaths of four COVID patients, within a span of just two hours, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen in the private hospital, the Jammu and Kashmir Government constituted an inquiry committee headed by Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

"Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education J&K has appointed Divisional Commissioner Jammu as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the circumstances leading to an incident that occurred at Acharaya Shri Chander Colleges of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Jammu on 01.05 2021, wherein some death have been reported allegedly due to shortage of Oxygen", the order reads.

Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu, and Superintendent Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department will assist the inquiry officer to conduct the probe.

This afternoon members of the inquiry panel visited the hospital and interacted with the management for taking further action.

Patients died due to oxygen shortage, allege family members

While authorities have clarified that deaths occurred due to medical reasons, family members were vociferously alleging that shortage of oxygen in the hospital was the only cause of deaths.

"We repeatedly sought the attention of hospital authorities towards the shortage of oxygen but to no avail. Instead of informing us about the shortage of oxygen, the hospital administration kept us in the dark", the niece of one of the deceased patients, Bita Kumari Kher, alleged. She said that hospital administration had told us earlier that our patient died due to a shortage of oxygen but now they are denying it.

She produced a 'death note' issued by the concerned hospital in which it was clearly mentioned that patient died 'due to sudden fall in oxygen due to technical fault in supply of oxygen".

Adequate oxygen supplied to hospital, Govt clarifies

"Four deaths reported in Batra Hospital, Jammu today occurred because of routine medical reasons, not because of shortage of oxygen", government's spokesman said, adding, "As far as oxygen supply to Batra hospital is concerned, 253 oxygen cylinders (7 cum each) were supplied to the hospital in the last 24 hours and regular replenishment is being undertaken as per requirement raised. The supply of oxygen is being closely monitored."

"While there is increasing demand due to increase in the number of Covid patients, no patient has died due to shortage of supply of oxygen. Please don't pay heed to rumours", the spokesman stated.