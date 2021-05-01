As Jammu and Kashmir recorded single-day highest 47 deaths and 3872 new positive cases, authorities on Saturday extended the Coronavirus-induced curfew till May 6 in four districts, including Srinagar and Jammu.

"The Corona curfew ending at 7 am on Monday, 3 May 2021 stands extended till 7 am on Thursday, 6 May 2021 in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu," official spokesman of J&K government said.

On Saturday, Srinagar recorded 1084 positive cases, followed by Jammu 504 cases, Baramulla 309, and Budgam 291.Out of 47 COVID deaths reported today 26 patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the Jammu district only.

On Saturday 1231 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 2601 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 179915.

Amid a surge in positive cases, the spokesman of the J&K government made it clear that the Corona curfew at night shall continue in all Municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including (these four districts).

"Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 a.m. Other restrictions when the curfew is not there continue as before,", the spokesman said.

An 84-hour Corona curfew started on Thursday at 7 p.m. and was scheduled to end in all districts at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Ladakh too records single-day highest 3 deaths

Union Territory of Ladakh also recorded single-day highest three COVID deaths during the last 24 hours. A total of 103 new positive samples reported from Ladakh during the same period. 80 samples were tested positive in Leh and 23 from Kargil.

With the death of three more patients from Leh, the total number of deaths in UT Ladakh has reached 143, 99 in Leh, and 44 in Kargil.