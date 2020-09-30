Ever since the pandemic broke out in India, Maharashtra has been affected badly. With the spike in the number of cases, Mumbai has emerged as the epicentre of Covid-19. Government of Maharastra had allowed shooting of films and television with all the safety precautions. Despite the respective production house taking care of actors and their unit, off late, we have been hearing a lot of COVID-19 positive cases, especially the actors who are shooting for 12-14 hours a day.

A few days ago, it was reported that Bigg Boss 13 fame Himashi Khurana was tested positive for novel coronavirus. This morning four television actors have tested positive.

Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee test positive today

Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus. Gurmeet took to his social media accounts to inform his friends and family about the same. The two have been under home quarantine for the past six days.

Gurmeet shared on Twitter. "My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care of. Thank you all for your love and support.

Gurmeet was shooting in Jaipur

As per reports in the media, Gurmeet recently returned from Jaipur on September 17 after wrapping up the shooting of his Bollywood film. The actor told Mumbai Mirror that they shot for the film taking all the necessary precautions. While talking to the publication, the actor had said, "We all got tested in the city and on August 16, left for Jaipur, where we were tested again. Six days after everyone tested negative, we went on the set. We had our cook, and there was no outside contact."

Debina was last seen in the TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and quit the show a month ago. Also confirmed the news on her social media that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Vikas and his wife Priyanka also tested positive for novel coronavirus today

Gurmeet and Vikas are best of buddies and might have come close to each other.

A few hours ago, actor Vikas too took to social media and confirmed that he has tested positive.

Actors who won the battle against coronavirus

If actors and people are testing positive for the virus, many people are recovering too. Aftab Shivdasani, Malaika Arora, Himani Shivpuri, Ssara Khan and many more have won the battle against the deadly virus.

BMC seals 10,000 building in Mumbai

Meanwhile, amid rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed over 10,000 buildings in the city. According to BMC data, have been sealed in 676 areas to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most of these sealed buildings are located in Dahisar, Malad and Kandivali, Andheri is identified as containment or red zones.

As per BMC total active cases recorded in the city till 6.00 pm on September 30 is:

Total Active Pts. - 26,540.

30-Sep; 6:00pm



Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 2,066

Total Recovered Pts. - 1,69,268

Overall Recovery Rate - 82%



Total Active Pts. - 26,540



Doubling Rate - 66 Days

Growth Rate (23 Sep-29 Sep) - 1.05%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 30, 2020

International Business Times, India wishes Gurmeet, Debina, Vikas and Priyanka a speedy recovery.