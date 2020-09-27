Coronavirus cases are splurging day by day India. The latest celeb to be affected by novel coronavirus is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana.

How did she get COVID-19?

The Punjabi actor-singer extended her support to the farmers protesting on September 25 at Punjab for the latest farmer's bill. Himanshi took to social media and announced that those in close contact with her to get tested for the same.

Let's take a look at her tweets below.

I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions .As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

Other celebs at farmer's protest

Himanshi Khurana along with celebs like Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal joined demonstrators in protests against the new Farmers Bills that have been passed in the Parliament. She also posted a posted on social media after the rally ended.

Take a look at the video below.

Other celebs to test COVID positive

Other celebs who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in this month are Rajeshwari Sachdev, who recently made a comeback on the small screen with the show Shaadi Mubarak, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and wrote, "Hello Everyone! Ho Gaya ji hum ko bhi ...I've tested positive for COVID-19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's supervision, and all seems in control." Rajeshwari, who is married to Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Varun Badola, told TOI that he, along with their son, will soon take the COVID-19 test as well.

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri also tested positive for coronavirus. "Good morning this to inform you that I tested positive for COVID. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," the actress wrote on her Instagram account.

The 59-year-old actress, who had recently resumed shooting for Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, was admitted to a hospital. She plays the role of Katori Amma in the TV show, which continued shooting for fresh episodes in June.

Shweta Tiwari, who is part of Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is quarantining at home after her reports came positive last week. The actor shared that she developed a cough on September 16, and decided to test herself the next day. Once the reports came positive, she decided to quarantine herself.

International Business Times, India wishes all these actors who braved COVID-19 a speedy recovery.