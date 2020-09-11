Just when we are busy focussing on other news, many of us have forgotten that we are amid a pandemic and since March to date, we are battling novel coronavirus. From politicians to bureaucrats to the common public, the virus has left no one. With around 4.56 million cases in India, we are 2nd highest country in the world to have maximum instances, only after the US.

However, seeing the economy crippling, the government of India decided in June decided to open malls, essential items, start the shoot of web series and TV. Despite taking necessary precautions by the authorities, most of the celebs have tested positive for the novel coronavirus cases in India.

Let's take a look at the famous personalities' who are tested positive for the deadly virus.

Bollywood and TV

Aftab Shivdasani:

Aftab and Nin Dusanj welcomed a baby girl in August. The couple was in London at that time. The actor flew down to Mumbai so he could resume the shooting for his upcoming web show 'Poison 2'.

The actor was detected COVID-19 positive after showing symptoms of dry cough and mild fever.

He released a statement which read:

Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever, and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive, and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.

Ssara Khan

Ssara Khan, who is seen in the role of Devi Paulomi in 'Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein' has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to social media to share the same.

Taking to Instagram, she shared, "Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus. Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home. Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery."

Ssara Khan on testing positive for COVID said:

I've taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, and I took the COVID test, it came positive. I'm following my doctor's medical advice religiously, and I'm hoping I get well soon. I am asymptomatic, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I'd advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested. I'm following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. COIVD can happen to anyone, so it's really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus!

Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar, who was shooting for Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli's show 'Excuse Me Madam', tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of August. The actor was asymptomatic and got treated at home where he was quarantined. Rajesh had started shooting for the show just a few days back and had mentioned how he was following all safety measures on the sets. Rajesh had told BT, "I have been asymptomatic from day one. A few days ago, after my week off, I went shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi and bought flowers. I am suspecting that I might have got infected with the virus when I stepped out."

The actor is now doing fine and if reports are to be believed he will resume shooting for the show soon.

Producer Sanjay Kohli

Produce Sanjay Kohli of 'Bhabiji...' and 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

He said, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All that who has been near me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest."

Himansh Kohli

Actor Himansh Kohli has tested positive for Covid-19 after his parents and sister were infected with the virus last week. Himansh had earlier negative, but he started showing symptoms again a while back. The actor shared the news on his Instagram account and urged his fans to be prepared because the virus can affect anyone. He also mentioned that his family is on the road to recovery.

Raftaar

Rapper Raftaar, who is a part of Roadies Revolution, has also tested Covid-19 positive. The singer is asymptomatic and currently living in isolation at home. Confirming the news on Wednesday, Raftaar, said there might be a technical error in the testing because he feels fit and fine. In an Instagram message written in Hindi, Raftaar stated: "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that, I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my today's test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home."

Hollywood's most famous personalities.

Batman fame British actor Robert Pattinson

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for Covid-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of The Batman and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

Movie studio Warner Bros. said in a statement that "a member of The Batman production" in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. "Filming is temporarily paused," the studio's statement added but did not say for how long.

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock.'

Former wrestling superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Thursday took to Instagram to share that he and his family tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago. In a video, the actor requested his fans and loved ones to take all the necessary precautions to fight the deadly virus. The Rock also assured that he, his wife Lauren and two children Tia and Jazzy are feeling much better now.

In the video, Dwayne Johnson said, "This was one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and personally too. This is so much different than getting nasty injuries or being broke, which I have been multiple times in my life. My number one priority is to protect my family. I wish it were only me, but it wasn't so it is a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you that we as a family are good, on the other side of it, and we are no longer contagious. We have gotten through Covid-19 stronger and healthier."

Politics and sports stars

Stay Safe my ppl ?? pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests, including English footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi says he has tested positive for #COVID19 but is asymptomatic and 'doing fine' — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2020

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi

As per reports in PTI, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi says he has tested positive for #COVID19 but is asymptomatic and 'doing fine'.

Mumbai's mayor Kishori Pednekar's

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's rapid antigen detection test has come positive for coronavirus. As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror it was said that she has no fever or cough but headache and body pain.

On Thursday afternoon, Pednekar tweeted that she is COVID-19 positive and has isolated herself at home.

International Business Times, India, wishes all the COVID affected people a speedy recovery.