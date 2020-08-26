Tamannaah Bhatia's parents have tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actress and other family members have tested negative for the contagious disease.

"My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive.

The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation are we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she said in a press release.

Tamannaah Bhatia had celebrated her father Santhosh Bhatia's birthday last week. The actress has been spending time with her family in Mumbai ever since the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic came into effect in the country.

She has been regularly posting pictures of her activities at home and mainly on her workouts. She is yet to join the work. Besides Love Mocktail, Tamannaah Bhatia has four big ticket projects like Bole Chudiyan, Seetimaarr, That Is Mahalakshmi and an untitled Tamil film with Silambarasan in her kitty.