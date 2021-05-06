Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh has passed away on May 06. Singh was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back, and on today morning, he succumbed to the virus. He was aged 82. Ajit Singh is the son of Chaudhary Singh, who served as the 5th Prime Minister of India between July 28, 1979 and January 14, 1980.

According to reports, Ajit Singh was undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Gurugram. Jayant Singh Chaudhary, son of Ajit Singh confirmed the news and urged people to stay inside their homes.

"As our nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This will be the best way to honor Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those Covid warriors who are working night and day to protect us," read a statement issued by Ajit Singh's family.

Ajit Singh was a seven-time member of Parliament from the Baghpat constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He also served as Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industries in various governments.

And now, many political leaders including prime minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed their condolences.