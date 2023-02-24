Former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer takes oath as Andhra Governor

Former Supreme Court judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday took oath as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Nazeer at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, ministers, judges and top officials attended the ceremony.

After the swearing-in, the leaders and officials greeted the new Governor.

President of India Droupadi Murmu on February 12 appointed Nazeer as the Governor.

He succeeded Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who was moved to Chhattisgarh Raj Bhavan.

Harichandan, a senior BJP leader from Odisha, had assumed office as governor in July 2019.

Justice Nazeer, who hails from Karnataka, had served as the Karnataka High Court judge and was elevated as Supreme Court judge in 2017.

He was on the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court that delivered the verdict in Ayodhya case.

Justice Nazeer was also on the full bench that delivered the verdict on the triple talaq controversy. He was one of the two judges who opposed the majority verdict banning triple talaq.

