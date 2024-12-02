IANS

Former snooker world champion Terry Griffiths, has died at the age of 77 after a long battle with dementia on Monday.

Wayne, Griffiths' son, sharing the news on Facebook, wrote, "Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on 1st December, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved hometown in South Wales.

"A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli, and now he has found peace in Llanelli. He would not have had it any other way."

Griffiths rose to global fame in 1979 when he became the first qualifier to win the World Snooker Championship, defeating Dennis Taylor 24-16 and marking a turning point in the sport's history.

Griffiths went on to complete snooker's prestigious 'Triple Crown,' adding the 1980 Masters and the 1982 UK Championship to his trophy cabinet. At the peak of his career, he reached a world ranking of third and was honoured with an OBE in 2007 for his services to snooker.

Following his retirement in 1997, he transitioned into coaching, where his impact was equally profound. He became a mentor to some of the sport's greatest players, including Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams, and Mark Allen.

The World Snooker Tour's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a heartfelt message: "We are deeply saddened tonight to hear that Terry Griffiths, a former world champion and all-time snooker great, has passed away at the age of 77. Our sincere condolences to Terry's family and many friends. He was loved and respected by everyone in the sport."

Welsh Billiards and Snooker Association (WBSA) also condoled the demise of Griffiths, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of WBSA President Terry Griffiths OBE. We send our deepest condolences to Terry's family," posted on X.

