On Sunday, JD(S) leader HD Devegowda has sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. This is the second time, the former Prime Minister has taken the oath.

He was sworn in in the presence of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

HD Devegowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

The 87-year-old politician from Karnataka was formerly the 11th Prime Minister of the country between 1996 and 1997. Attending the Upper House's meeting, one of the country's senior politicians took his oath.

HD Devegowda was previously a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1996. The second time around, he was elected unopposed with the help of Congress, on June 12. On Jule 22, 45 new members had taken their oaths, but he could not do it due to his illness and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday (September 20th) Devegowda took oath in the Upper House, in Kannada. The chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu had said about the politician, that he would be a "good addition to our house."