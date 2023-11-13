David Cameron has returned to the UK government as Foreign Secretary, in a stunning comeback for the former premier that highlighted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's willingness to take risks as he looks to revive his political fortunes, the media reported.

Downing Street announced on Monday that Cameron would join the government, accepting a peerage in order to do so, as part of a wider reshuffle in which Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary and replaced by the foreign secretary, James Cleverly.

A spokesperson also confirmed Jeremy Hunt would remain as chancellor, The Guardian reported.

Cameron stood down in 2016 after losing the Brexit referendum, but reportedly told friends in 2018 he wanted to return to frontline politics, preferably as foreign secretary, The Guardian reported.

Since then he has maintained a relatively low profile, though he became embroiled in scandal two years ago when he lobbied government ministers to provide financing for the now-insolvent financial services company Greensill Capital.

He returned to the headlines last month when he said Sunak's decision to cancel the HS2 high-speed train line between Birmingham and Manchester was wrong, adding: "We are heading in the wrong direction."

Earlier, Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a part of his Cabinet reshuffle.

A leading figure on the Conservative right, Braverman's future became uncertain following an unauthorised article criticising the policing of pro-Palestinian protests in the UK, reports the BBC.

(With inputs from IANS)