Former National Security Advisor John Bolton's upcoming book has already sparked controversy for revealing shocking details about US President Donald Trump. The White House has also sued Bolton to prevent him from releasing the book without being vetted for classified information. In the book, Bolton claims Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to ensure his victory in the 2020 elections.

Trump pleaded Xi

According to Bolton's book, Trump had asked Xi to buy agricultural products from the US so he could win the votes of states with large farming industries. The book, titled "In The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," Bolton says Trump was pleading with Xi to ensure he'd win."

"These and innumerable other similar conversations with Trump formed a pattern of fundamentally unacceptable behavior that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency. Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systematically about behavior across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different," Bolton wrote, according to an excerpt from the book published by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump hell-bent on winning 2020 elections

Trump's politically-motivated exchange with Xi as painted in the book isn't the only controversy that puts the US president in bad light, but also highlights other events from his tenure as Trump's third national security advisor. Bolton has reportedly revealed about Trump's efforts to coerce Ukraine into spilling dirt against former Vice President Joe Biden and his 2020 rival.

"I am hard pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by reelection calculations," Bolton said, according to the Post.