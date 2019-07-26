The applications for the position of Indian head coach is flying in and after reports that Mahela Jayawardene and Tom Moody being interested in the position, there is another report which says that former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is too in the fray and his application is expected to come in sooner rather than later.

Hesson was the head coach of New Zealand for six years before resigning in 2018. During his stint, the Kiwis were lauded for adopting an aggressive and attractive brand of cricket which saw them making it to the finals of the 2015 World Cup. Also, they were a dominant force in Test cricket in their home conditions. He stepped away from the role and took up the mantle of head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

"Hesson is very much interested in applying for the head coach's position," a source told CricketNext. "He has spent a couple of months in India already working with Kings XI in IPL as well as doing television work with the broadcasters. He'll love to work with a high-profile team like India after a highly successful stint with New Zealand."

They have gone through the requirements

The report also added that Hesson and his agent have gone through the requirements which are needed to be the head coach. "Hesson and his agent need to be convinced about the conditions of the job as laid down by the BCCI. But chances are that they will be sending their application in soon," the source added.

Since he is also coaching the Kings XI Punjab, the Kiwi will have to submit an affidavit which clears him of any possible conflict of interest, a factor which prevented Gary Kirsten, who was Royal Challenger's Bangalore head coach, from bagging the position of coaching the Indian women's cricket team.

"Gary Kirsten applied for the women coach's job earlier this year when he was still employed with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had to furnish an affidavit to the BCCI stating that he would give up his position with the IPL franchise if he was selected for the job. Although Kirsten was the first choice of the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he couldn't accept the position because he was not able to fulfil the terms of the affidavit," the source further added.