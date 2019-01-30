Irish model and former Miss World Rosanna Davison made temperatures soar again in her recent photoshoot.

The model was in Germany as part of her annual visit to Lambertz Chocolate company where she does a chocolate-themed runaway appearance. Here she performed for a star-studded audience and also made a joint presentation with her father, the iconic crooner Chris De Burgh.

She has been associated with the brand for the last 10 years and last night wore a golden gown that was designed with hanging chocolate balls. She accessorised the gown with a large headgear which was also made of chocolate.

This year, Rosanna had the honour of a royal meet and greet with the guest of honour, Sarah Fergusson. Fergusson has been friends with the CEO of Lambertz Group, Hermann Buehlbecker. She has been associated with the company for quite some time now. She is also a supporter of the chocolate company in Cologne.

"Sarah is a fantastic woman, my dad has been pals with her for years and she's as natural, fun and nice as she comes across," Rosanna told the Independent.

Talking about the catwalk, she was all praise about how easy it was made to look. She also did not fail to mention the challenge that she faced while doing so, "I was sent an image of the dress a few weeks ago and confirmed my sizes, but otherwise I had no rehearsals. The headpiece was enormous - I had trouble walking through doorways!"

It was after this ramp walk that she went to a photo shoot where she could be seen flaunting her well-toned physique in black lingerie and an open jacket In 2012, Rosanna was voted to be the most desirable Valentines in Ireland.

In 2013, Rosanna had posed naked for a Peta ad where she was promoting a vegan diet.