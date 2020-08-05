Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness. Nilangekar, 89, died at a private hospital in Pune.

The veteran leader had recently tested coronavirus positive but recovered and was discharged after testing negative.

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, senior Congress leaders from Latur in Marathwada region, was the Maharashtra Chief Minister from June 1985 to March 1986.

Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics: Condolences pour in

PM Modi condoled the sad demise of the senior leader and said, "Shri Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar Ji was a stalwart of Maharashtra politics. He served the state diligently, especially working for the welfare of farmers and the poor. Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule also tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar- Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. May he rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family. Heartfelt Condolences."