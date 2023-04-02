Salim Durani, one of the finest all-rounders that have played for India, passed away at his home here after a prolonged battle with cancer, on Sunday. He was 88, according to a family source.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Durani had Pashtun origins and was known for his batting and bowling prowess that left the spectators thrilled.

"He will always be remembered for hitting sixes when spectators demanded. Hitting sixes during that period was rare," remembered a family friend in Mumbai.

A slow left-arm orthodox bowler and left-handed batsman, Durani was the hero of India's series victory against England in 1961-62, claiming 8 and 10 wickets in India's wins in the Calcutta and Madras Tests, respectively.

He also played a key role in India's maiden Test win against the West Indies in 1972, taking the wicket of key batters Clive Llyod and Gary Sobers. He is the first cricketer to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award and was awarded the C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in 2011.

In 26 Tests, Durani scored 1202 runs at an average of 25.04 hitting one century and seven half-centuries. In his 50 innings, Durani scalped 74 victims at an average of 35.42, claiming 5 wickets in an innings on five occasions and 10 wickets in a match once. He had a best haul of 6/73 in an innings.

Durani played for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Saurashtra in domestic cricket and scored 8,545 runs at an average of 33.37 in 170 first-class matches. hitting 14 centuries and 45 fifties and had a top score of 137 not out.

Off 28,130 deliveries bowled in 170 matches, the left-arm spinner claimed 484 wickets at an average of 26.09, bagging 21 fifers and on two occasions, took 10 wickets in a match. He had a best bowing haul of 8-99 in an innings.

What added to his aura and popularity was the film-star-like good looks that got him a lot of attention from female fans. He appeared in the film Charitra with Parveen Babi in 1973.

PM Modi condoles death of cricketer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of former India allrounder Salim Durani. The cricketer died in Jamnagar. He was 88. Durani, an aggressive left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner, played 29 Tests, scoring 1,202 runs and taking 75 wickets.

He was best remembered for the magical spell that helped India to their first Test win in the West Indies in 1971, which is also remembered for Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut.

He was also known for his penchant of hitting sixes at will and even on demand.

Condoling his death, Modi tweeted, "Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

The Prime Minister added that "Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed".

(With inputs from IANS)