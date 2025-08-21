The Additional Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar, Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal, has convicted one accused, Habibul Hassan Beigh, a retired IAS officer and former member of the Special Tribunal, J&K Government, in connection with FIR No. 22/1997 registered at Police Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VOK), now known as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar.

The court sentenced Beigh to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh.

The case, registered on 24-04-1997 under Sections 5(1)(e), 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006 read with Sections 12/14 of the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983, was based on allegations that the accused had amassed disproportionate assets—both movable and immovable—during his tenure as a public servant.

Following a detailed investigation conducted by VOK (now ACB), the allegations were substantiated beyond doubt through oral and documentary evidence. The charge sheet was filed on 13-11-2000 before the Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar. The prosecution in the case was led by Senior Prosecuting Officer Wajahat Jameel on behalf of ACB Srinagar.

ACB registers FIR in major financial scam in Tourism Department

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a fresh FIR in a significant financial scam involving the Accounts Section of the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, concerning the misappropriation of government funds and tampering with the J&K PaySys software during the financial year 2020–21.

The case came to light following a written complaint, which prompted a preliminary enquiry by the ACB. The enquiry revealed that public servants posted in the Accounts Section—Javed Ahmad Bhat, Junior Assistant (then In-charge Bill Clerk), and Tawseef Dilshad Zargar, MTS (then Assistant to Bill Clerk)—fraudulently manipulated the sensitive J&K PaySys software.

The accused altered bank account details of genuine vendors and agencies, replacing them with their own or those of their close relatives. This manipulation enabled them to illegally divert government funds into private accounts, resulting in the embezzlement of lakhs of rupees from the public exchequer.

Further findings established that the accused had abused their official positions, acting in criminal conspiracy with one another and potentially with others, thereby securing undue pecuniary advantages through fraudulent means.

Their actions constitute offences punishable under Sections 7, 13(1)(a), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 120-B, 420, and 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Accordingly, FIR No. 16/2025 has been registered against:

Javed Ahmad Bhat, Junior Assistant (then In-charge Bill Clerk), son of late Ghulam Hassan Bhat, resident of Sheikh Mohallah, Brein, Nishat, Srinagar.

Tawseef Dilshad Zargar, MTS (then Assistant to Bill Clerk), son of late Dilshad Ahmad Zargar, resident of Chowdrigund, Shopian.

The investigation into the case is currently underway.