Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Governor and BJP leader O.P. Kohli.

In a tweet, the PM said: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti."

Kohli passed away earlier on Monday. He was 87.

The Governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019, he had also held charge of Madya Pradesh and Goa.

A former Rajya Sabha member and ex-president of BJP in Delhi, he was also an academician.

Condolences pour in

"Saddened by the demise of former Gujarat Governor O P Kohli Ji. I have fond members of working with him in Delhi BJP & during my tenure as Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP. His affable nature and compassionate demeanour endeared one & all. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Smriti Z Irani tweeted.

"Saddened by the demise of former governor and member of parliament Shri Om Prakash Kohli Ji. My condolences to his family. Praying for his sadgati. Om Shanti," Prahlad Joshi said.

(With inputs from IANS)