Goa Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister Ravi Naik passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest, his family confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the veteran leader, calling him a dedicated public servant who made lasting contributions to Goa's development.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa's development trajectory. He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Ravi Naik was a towering figure in Goan politics, known for his long and eventful political journey that spanned over four decades. He began his political career in the 1980s with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) before joining the Congress. Naik served as the Chief Minister of Goa twice, briefly in 1991 and again in 1994, with a total tenure of around 850 days.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha and served as an MP from 1998 to 1999. A prominent Congress face in Goa for many years, Naik switched to the BJP shortly before the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. He was appointed as the Minister for Agriculture in the Pramod Sawant-led government.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed his condolences on X, saying, "Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and cabinet minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as chief minister and minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state's governance and people. His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief."

Known for his grassroots connect and efforts to uplift marginalised communities, Naik remained a respected figure across party lines.

(With inputs from IANS)