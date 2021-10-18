Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested for casteist remarks, released on bail

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been arrested by the Haryana Police for making objectionable remarks on social media against Scheduled Castes. However, he was also released on interim bail soon after his arrest. Yuvraj Singh had a conversation with cricketer Rohit Sharma on Instagram during the lockdown last year.

During the chat, he used an objectionable word for Yajuvendra Chahal. After which, a case was registered against Yuvraj under the SC/ST Act. The police initially kept the case of Yuvraj Singh's arrest a secret. He was arrested on Saturday by the Hansi Police of Haryana and started the investigation. The information about his arrest came out late on Sunday night.

However, Yuvraj Singh was later released on formal bail as per the directions of the High Court. Yuvraj Singh also expressed regret over the statement after the video went viral on social media.

He said on Twitter:"I want to make it clear that I do not believe in any kind of discrimination. Be it on the basis of caste, colour, gender or religion. I have dedicated my life to the betterment of the people and will continue to do so in the future also."

He further said, "What I said during the conversation with my friends was misunderstood. However, as a responsible Indian citizen, I do say that if I have hurt anyone's sentiments, I do apologize for that."

At the same time, complainant Rajat Kalsan has accused Haryana Police of giving VIP treatment to Yuvraj Singh. It is to be noted that in June 2020, Rajat Kalsan had given a complaint to Hansi police, after which a case was registered in February 2021. Hansi Police PRO Subhash Kumar said that Yuvraj Singh was arrested on Saturday. After this, statements were also recorded, including those in the investigation.