Ajit Jogi, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, passed away on Friday, May 29. Amit Jogi's son Amit Jogi broke the news on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Not only me but Chhattisgarh has lost his father. Honorable Ajit Jogi left his family of 2.5 crore people and went far away from us. His funeral will take place tomorrow in his native land Gorela," read Amit Jogi's Twitter post.

The former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh breathed his last today, 20 days after being admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. The 74-year-old leader has also suffered two cardiac arrests earlier following which doctors termed his health as "extremely critical".

Jogi slipped into comatose earlier on May 10 and was on ventilator support as doctors were trying to revive his brain activity.

Ajit Jogi, who quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join politics, is an MLA from the Marwahi region of Chhattisgarh. He has served as a district collector of Indore in Madhya Pradesh between 1981 and 1985.

He became the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh when it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress in the first elections to the Assembly in 2003. Due to differences with Congress leaders, Jogi went on to form the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 2016 and became its head.