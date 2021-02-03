This year 2021 hasn't started on a good note for the industry. January 2021 the industry lost its finest gems. From Indian classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan to Bhajan doyen Narendra Chanchal to recently Arvind Joshi (father of Sharman Joshi and an eminent personality in Bollywood and Gujrathi industry). And now a rather shocking and sad piece of news has wrecked the industry.

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant and self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om passed away aged 63 in Delhi due to paralysis.

Swami Om died on February 3 at his residence in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar.

Swami Om was a contestant of Bigg Boss 10. As per reports, he had coronavirus three months ago and was ill for the last few months, after which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. However, he tested negative later, but due to weakness, he couldn't walk.

As per reports, his condition deteriorated a few days ago and was paralysed, post which he passed away. He breathed his last in Delhi on Wednesday (February 3) morning.

Last rites

Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain confirmed Zee Media that he died due to paralysis. Due to this, he couldn't move, and half of his body was even paralyzed. Swami Om will be cremated today at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

Who was Swami Om?

The self-proclaimed Godman had made several headlines when he was inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. He received several hate comments for his nasty remarks on the contestants.

Swami Om was seen in the tenth season of the controversial reality show. During his stay in the house, he splashed his urine over fellow contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra.

Later, he was shown the door by the makers and host Salman Khan was quite annoyed with his dirty antics. His distasteful act had stirred up a storm inside the house.

Post his stint in the controversial reality show. He continued to stir controversy. He had also grabbed headlines for molestation case and for changing clothes at a railway station.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court directed Swami Om to pay Rs 5 lakh fine for a plea challenging Justice Dipak Misra's elevation as CJI back in 2017.

Lesser known facts about Swamiji

Sadachari Sai Baba Om Ji, commonly known as Om Swami Maharaj was an Indian religious, social and political leader. He was a controversial figure and claimed that he devoted his life to serving the country and its people.

He stirred into controversy during a debate show on a news channel when he slapped a female astrologer named Deepa Sharma. Since then, he has been under reader for several issues. He participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner contestant. He made headlines when he joined Bigg Boss due to his controversial figure.

As per reports, he had also contested the 2015 elections in Delhi and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approached him for campaigning. He is a contestant in the reality TV Series Bigg Boss.

Educational qualification

Born and raised in Delhi, Om Swami Baba is highly educated, and he has done his PhD in Astrology. Saibaba Swami Om Ji was fluent in Sanskrit and was referred to as Om Ji by his friends. His motto in life was to make the world full of peace and tranquillity.

May Swami Ji's soul rest in peace...