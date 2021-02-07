In a shocking turn of events, actor Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos. She has been a part of several movies. She rose to fame with Alt Balaji's web show Gandii Baat.

Gandii Baat actor will be produced in front of the court

According to news agency ANI, Gehana has been arrested by Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and produced in front of a court on Monday.

A tweet by ANI read, "Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today: Mumbai Police."

Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The Mumbai Police, which has exposed a gang that was indulged pornography business, has said that Vasisth shot 87 videos and posted them on her websites that also requires a subscription.

"Those who have subscribed to the channel have to pay Rs 2000," The Times of India quoted a senior police official as saying.

As per police, the gang was led by Roya Khan alias Yasmeen. The police have also recovered a list of girls from Yasmeen who wanted to work in Bollywood.

"Taking advantage of this situation, Yasmeen used to offer them to work in movies," the Mumbai Police, adding that victims were asked to sign an agreement with the gang.

Who is Gehana?

Gehana's real name is Vandana Tiwari. In 2019, the actor had suffered from a near-fatal cardiac arrest. After being unconscious on the sets of her web-series in Mumbai's Madh Island, she was rushed to the hospital. The doctors had suspected that this might have happened due to an adverse reaction between prescription drugs and certain energy drinks consumed by her.

On the work front

Gehana Vasisth, is a South Indian actor, model and television presenter. She also was a wild card contestant of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss season 11. She has also worked on the Star Plus serial Behenein, and films like Luckhnowi Ishq, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai. She first came into the limelight in 2012 after winning the Miss Asia Bikini contest. In Tamil, she appeared for a song in the movie 'Peigal Jaakirathai' starring Thambi Ramaiah and Manobala.

Let's take a look at her Instagram profile!