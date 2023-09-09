Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyal district by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) early on Saturday in connection with a corruption case.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area as party workers assembled in large numbers.

A notice served to the TDP chief reads: "It is to inform you that you have been arrested...U/s (under section) 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 & 37 IPC and Sec 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 of CID."

#BREAKING: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu arrested by Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with Skilled Development Scam. He has been named Accused No 1. The notice mentions that it is a non-bailable offence. pic.twitter.com/C7qSd1KDof — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 9, 2023

According to the notice, Naidu cannot be released on bail as "it is a non-bailable offence". However, the notice added that he can seek bail through court only.

Rs.118 Cr kickbacks Case

Andhra Pradesh ministers and leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday said Naidu perhaps realised that he may be arrested and hence made a statement on Wednesday that he may be taken into custody in a day or two.

They also alleged that the TDP leader is enacting a drama to gain public sympathy. YSRCP parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy said the TDP chief was trying to gain public sympathy. He said in the past Chandrababu Naidu had cried publicly saying his wife was humiliated.

Naidu had predicted on Wednesday that the state government would arrest him in a day or two by foisting false cases against him.

His remark came a day after the AP Police's CID decided to launch a probe against him in view of the I-T notice served on him over Rs 118 crore, which, the Central agency alleged, was part of the kickbacks received by him from infrastructure companies.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu also said that Naidu is trying to get public sympathy, alleging that he was scared as he was caught red-handed.

Rambabu said that all are equal before law and the law will take its own course, adding that Naidu will be arrested if there is a need to arrest him.

YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh said Naidu should be arrested and questioned. Terming that Amaravati as capital was "self-finance" for him", he claimed that Naidu and Lokesh earned thousands of crores in the name of the capital.

