'Bigg Boss 17' is merely four days away from its finale. The top 5 contenders for the trophy are Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun and Munawar.

Fans are rooting for their favourite contestants, and social media is abuzz with trending hashtags for their most loved contestants. As per the online polls and voting, the top 3 are Munawar, Abhishek and Mannara.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for cousin Mannara Chopra ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale

Amid best wishes pouring in from all corners of the world for Bigg Boss contestants. Priyanka Chopra wished her cousin Mannara Chopra on social media.

She took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of Mannara from the Bigg Boss house. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS."

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, has also extended her good wishes to Mannara ahead of the finale.

In a video clip, Madhu said, "Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders, and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck."

Mannara's sister Mitali slams Ankita for being insensitive

It so happened that during the media round, Ankita didn't have any nice outfit to wear, so she requested Mannara to lend her outfit so that she could wear it at the press conference. But Ankita badmouthed Mannara in front of the press and accused her of getting close to Vicky.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Mitali wrote, "When Ankita borrowed clothes which I sent for Mannara and my sister being a kind-hearted person gave her so that she looks good in front of the media interaction where all Ankita speaks against Mannara only. Hats off! To Ankita's relations #insensitive person."

The next day when Mannara Chopra was crying after the press conference. Ankita Lokhande comforted and hugged her. The next day, when Vicky Jain got evicted from the show, Mannara stood strong for Ankita and was the first one to hug her and console her. She also hugged her while they were about to go to their bed.

How is Mannara related to Priyanka?

Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin, which also makes her actor Parineeti Chopra's cousin. Her mother is the sister of Priyanka's late father Ashok Chopra.

Recently, during a mid-week eviction when Vicky Jain was eliminated. Before him, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan were evicted from the house.