Kewal Krishan Sharma, the 'infamous' former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ex-Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Tara Chand, has amassed huge assets worth hundreds of crores, allegedly through illegal means.

The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday produced a chargesheet against Sharma for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, which stand in his name and the name of his close friends and relatives as Benami properties.

"The instant case was registered on the outcome of verification, which revealed that Kewal Krishan Sharma by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income as he was only a Forest Guard by profession", officials of ACB said.

Forest Guard has palatial bungalows outside J&K, luxurious vehicles

As per ACB, during the investigation, it was established that the accused Kewal Krishan Sharma by allegedly indulging in corrupt and illegal practices acquired residential houses and palatial flats outside J&K worth over crores of rupees. Besides, the accused has also reportedly purchased luxurious vehicles viz Mahindra XUV-500, Thar Jeep, Scorpio, Mahindra Rexton, TATA Safari and commercial Volvo buses, Matador, two JCB's and two Tractors, etc. in the name of his family members and close relatives. The accused has also incurred huge expenses on the education of his children, foreign tours, and maintaining a lavish lifestyle, the chargesheet reveals.

During the investigation, it has been established that the accused Kewal Krishan Sharma, who was a Forest Guard, has in connivance with other accused persons acquired moveable and immovable assets as well as Benami assets in the name of his close friends and relatives, which are disproportionate to known sources of income of the accused persons.

During the probe, it was found that Sharma had opened bank accounts with the help of fake documents and deposited crores of rupees in them, and utilized the money for amassing assets.

Arrested by anti-corruption panel on February 20, 2017

The anti-draft panel of J&K had arrested Kewal Sharma on February 20, 2017, on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his source of income and not cooperating in the investigation.

During the investigation, assets like commercial and luxury vehicles and immovable properties like residential houses, within and outside the state, worth crores of rupees were unearthed.

Got government job on fake documents

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged Sharma with amassing huge wealth through illegal means and a case was also registered against him for getting a government job on the basis of fake documents. A separate FIR has been filed and an investigation, in this case, was also underway. Sharma, who is a forest guard by profession, was the PRO of Chand during the National Conference-Congress dispensation.

'Infamous' PRO had earlier attempt suicide in the police station

The former PRO, who had created terror in the government departments during the National Conference-Congress regime, had earlier attempted suicide in the police station in the year 2017. He had consumed some drugs and attempted suicide but was saved by the police as he was immediately shifted to the hospital and treated.