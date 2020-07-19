Even during this time of coronavirus pandemic, the number of cases on animal cruelty have witnessed an unexpected growth across the country. The Kerala incident where a pregnant elephant had succumbed to her injuries caused after accidentally eating firecracker stuffed pineapple had created quite an uproar on social media.

And now another incident has come to light in Rajasthan. A 4-year-old camel calf was allegedly brutally hacked to death by three men in Sajansar village of Churu District.

According to Navbharat Times, the three men in question, identified as Pannaram Meghwal, Gopiram Meghwal and Lichhamanaram Meghwal, repeatedly axed the camel's forefeet and breaking them apart.

Two men tried to save the camel's baby who was in severe pain, however, the accused threatened with the same fate as that of the camel and cut them off with their axe.

Injured camel rushed to Kalyanpura Bidawatan village for treatment

The injured camel was then rushed to Kalyanpura Bidawatan village for treatment where he succumbed to its injuries on July 18 night. A case has been registered against the three culprits by a 60-year-old man named Omasingh Rajput of Mehraasar Chachera village at Sardarshahar police station.

Rajput told the police that the three men had surrounded the camel's baby and slammed him on the ground with an axe after chasing it for a while on a motorcycle. After hearing the painful voice of the camel, Rajput rushed towards them to save his life and started making loud noises. The three fled from the spot on their motorcycle.

The police had arrested the three accused on Sunday.