Ford India is gearing up to launch its new Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) — the Freestyle — in India soon. The Freestyle was unveiled in India earlier this year and will be open for bookings across dealerships of the company from April 7.

The microsite for Ford Freestyle is also up now, and interested customers can register there to get the updates on the model. Although Ford has not disclosed the launch details of the new Freestyle crossover yet, it is expected to be launched by the end of April.

To be positioned between the Ford Figo hatchback and the new Ford EcoSport compact SUV in India, the new Freestyle will be offered in four variants — Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, and Titanium+.

The new Freestyle CUV will come in both petrol and diesel engine options and get ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and dual airbags as standard across all variants.

Powering the Ford CUV will be the new 1.2-liter three-cylinder Dragon series petrol engine and the tried-and-tested 1.5-liter diesel engine. While the petrol mill is tuned to churn out 95 bhp of power and 120 Nm of torque, the diesel engine produces 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque.

The petrol version of the Freestyle claims to deliver a fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl. The diesel model will return a fuel efficiency of 24.4 kmpl.

From a visual standpoint, the Ford Freestyle has a more rugged and off-road look, with features such as faux skid plates, beefy front and rear bumpers and a new bonnet body cladding.

The Freestyle gets a new black-colored mesh grille on the front along with blacked-out headlights and metallic roof rails. It rides on 15-inch 185/60 alloy wheels and offers 15mm more ground clearance than the Figo.

The Ford Freestyle gets features such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, an automatic headlamp and rain-sensing wipers.

On the safety front, the model also features six airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Active Rollover Prevention and Emergency Assist in addition to the ABS.