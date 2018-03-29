Come April, Ford India is expected to launch a new Figo-based crossover named Freestyle. With the clock ticking away, the preparations are well underway. For the last couple of days, leaked images and details of the new Ford Freestyle is dominating the web and it is not over yet.

A fresh batch of spy shots has emerged online of a model the carmaker calls a compact utility vehicle (CUV), revealing the new Ford Freestyle. The images show the model in different colors. Ford unveiled the Freestyle in India, January this year. The model has now started arriving at the showrooms of the company ahead of its imminent launch and the latest images also give a sneak peek at the cabin of the model. The interiors of the Freestyle shows updated dashboard layout and centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system.

The Freestyle gets a new black-colored mesh grille at the front along with blacked-out headlights. Faux silver skid plates, beefy front and rear bumpers, a new bonnet body cladding, roof rails and also 15-inch alloy wheels are other additions to the model. The Freestyle comes with 15mm extra ground clearance than the Figo to suit its off-road styling. While the interiors of the Freestyle will be the same as the Figo hatchback, the 6.5 inches touchscreen infotainment system in the model will support Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Under the skin of the new Freestyle will be the new 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol unit from the Dragon engine family. The engine will develop 96 hp of power and 120 Nm of torque, mated to a new five-speed gearbox. The Freestyle is also expected in 1.5-liter TDCi unit that churns out 100 hp of power.

On the safety front, expect the new Ford offering to get ABS (Antilock-braking system) with EBD (Electronic brakeforce distribution), EPAS (electronic power assist steering system) and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP). It will be pitted against Honda WR-V, Hyundai i20 Active, and Toyota Etios Cross.

Some of the dealerships have already started accepting the bookings for the model.

Image: Ford FIGO India Owners Group