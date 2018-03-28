American carmaker Ford is inching closer to the launch of its Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) in India. The carmaker unveiled the Figo hatchback-based crossover — christened Ford Freestyle — in January while the launch was rumored to be in April 2018.

Ahead of the launch, many Ford dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Freestyle, reported Financial Express. A unit of the Freestyle was recently spotted at a dealership, suggesting that Ford has started dispatching the crossover units. Ford India is yet to officially announce the bookings and launch date of the Freestyle.

Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle is essentially the Figo hatchback under the skin, while Ford has copiously reworked it to be called as India's first CUV. The exterior add-ons in the Freestyle include a new black-colored mesh grille, faux silver skid plates, beefy front and rear bumpers, a new bonnet and blacked-out headlights up front.

To add to the off-road appeal, the Freestyle gets body cladding, roof rails and also 15-inch alloy wheels. Other additions to the vehicle include side decals and black-colored ORVM caps. Compared to the regular Figo, the Freestyle comes with 15mm extra ground clearance that goes in line with the rugged theme of the CUV.

The Freestyle's interior would be similar to that of the regular Figo, but it will borrow the touchscreen infotainment system from the new Ford EcoSport compact SUV. The screen size will be 6.5 inches and the system will support Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Ford Freestyle will be equipped with TCS, ABS with EBD, EPAS and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), as well as other measures on the safety front.

The Freestyle will be the first vehicle to get Ford's new 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol unit from the Dragon engine family. The engine will develop 96hp of power and 120Nm of torque, mated to a new five-speed gearbox. The Freestyle is also expected in 1.5-liter TDCi unit that churns out 100hp of power.