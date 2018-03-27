American carmaker Ford showcased its new compact utility vehicle (CUV), the Freestyle in India in January. There was no news regarding the Figo hatchback-based crossover model after that. Now, a unit of the Freestyle has been spotted at a dealership, hinting at an imminent market launch.

The Ford Freestyle CUV that was spotted at the dealership is draped in the ivory shade. It comes with jazzed up exterior add-ons that include a new black-colored mesh grille, faux silver skid plates, beefy front and rear bumpers, new bonnet and blacked-out headlights up front.

A set of new 15-inch alloy wheels, body cladding, roof rails, side decals and black colored ORVM caps are the other notable changes on the exterior. Compared to the regular Figo, the Freestyle comes with 15mm more ground clearance that goes in line with the rugged theme of the CUV.

The spy shots suggest that the Freestyle's interior would be similar to that of the regular Figo while it will borrow touchscreen infotainment system from the new Ford EcoSport. The screen size will be 6.5-inch and it will support Android Auto and Apple Car Play. On the safety front, Ford Freestyle will be equipped with TCS, ABS with EBD, EPAS and Active Rollover Prevention (ARP) and others.

The Freestyle will be the first vehicle to get Ford's new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit from the Dragon engine family. The all-new mill will develop 96hp of power and 120Nm of torque, mated to a new five-speed gearbox. The Freestyle will also be offered in diesel engine options. The diesel engine in the CUV would be the 1.5-litre TDCi unit that churns out 100hp of power.

The Ford Freestyle will compete against the likes of Honda WR-V, Toyota Etios Cross and Hyundai Active i20 in India. Market launch of the CUV is expected in mid-April and bookings might start from April 1.

Source: motorworldindia