By eliminating a terrorist alert security forces foiled an attempt by terror groups to create fear among people during the election in north Kashmir's Sopore area.

According to reports, a terrorist was neutralized, and an Army personnel sustained injuries in a shootout during a security operation in the Rafiabad area of Sopore, Baramulla district, on Saturday.

The encounter occurred when terrorists attacked a joint checkpoint of security forces in the Watergam area, prompting retaliatory fire.

According to officials, the terrorists resorted to firing during a joint naka checking, which was met with retaliatory fire from the security personnel. One terrorist was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, and his identity and affiliation are being verified. An army man was injured in the crossfire and was immediately hospitalized for treatment.

A pistol, ammunition, and grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist. Following the encounter, a joint team of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Chinar Corps-Indian Army confirmed the encounter on social media, stating, "One terrorist eliminated and war-like stores recovered. The operation is continuing."

Terrorists made abortive attempt to create fear amid electioneering

Initial reports said that the group of terrorists was roaming in the area to attack security forces to create fear among people amid the election.

Polling for the ongoing assembly elections will be held on October 1 in north Kashmir during the third and last phase of the three-phased elections.

The election process in north Kashmir has yet not started but political parties have started campaigning through corner meetings. 16 Assembly seats of north Kashmir will go for polling on October 1.