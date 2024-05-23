To frustrate the evil design of the terror mentors sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) to sabotage the democratic process in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, a high-level joint security review meeting was held at Poonch to devise a strategy.

The joint meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva and the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) R R Swain. The meeting was attended by Additional DGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar, and various Formation Commanders of the Army.

Important to mention here that Pakistan-based terror mentors have been repeatedly trying to create disturbances in the twin-border districts of Poonch and Rajouri where elections will be held on May 25.

Since the beginning of the election process, terrorists struck at two places in the Poonch and Rajouri districts in which two persons including an official of the Indian Air Force and a government employee lost their lives.

On May 4 terrorists targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Shaistar area of Poonch district, resulting in the martyrdom of an IAF corporal Vikky Pahade, and injuries to five others.

Vikky Pahade, who tragically lost his life in the terror attack, had returned to work just 15 days prior after taking a break for his sister's wedding. He was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahade hailed from the Nonia Karbal area of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

On April 22, a 40-year-old government employee was killed after unknown terrorists had opened fire on him near the Shahdra Sharief area of Thanamandi.

The terror victim government employee was identified as Mohammad Razaq, who was serving the Social Welfare Department of the J&K Government.

Polling will be held in Poonch Rajouri on May 25

Polling in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri will be held on May 25 as these districts are part of the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency of south Kashmir.

The biggest task before the security forces is the ensure violence-free elections in this belt, known as Pir Panchal where terrorists are striking after repeated intervals.

Joint meeting synergizes ongoing operations in Poonch, Rajouri

According to Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that during the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to synergize ongoing operations and review preparations in anticipation of forthcoming events. The focus was on enhancing coordination and ensuring robust security measures across the region.

The GOC 16 Corps and the DGP emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness to effectively address any potential security challenges.

The ADGPs and Formation Commanders provided valuable insights and updates on the current security situation and outlined strategic measures to bolster security protocols.

The joint security review meeting underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The leaders reiterated their resolve to work in unison and adapt to evolving security dynamics.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to safeguard the region and a pledge to continue collaborative efforts for enhanced security.