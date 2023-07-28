Foiling another attempt from across the border to smuggle drugs to the Indian side, security forces on Friday recovered nearly nine kilograms of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district.

The Army, along with the police and the BSF, launched a massive search operation in the Jhangar area of Nowshera sub-division near the LoC following specific intelligence information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said.

During the operation, five packets carrying narcotics that weighed 8.960 kilograms were recovered, he said.

A case was registered at the Nowshera police station in this regard and the investigation was launched, the SSP said. "The recovery of such a huge quantity of narcotics indicates a possible cross-LoC smuggling attempt, which was foiled," he said.

Four kilograms of narcotics were recovered near IB on Tuesday

Today was the second attempt foiled by the forces this week to smuggle narcotics from across the border. On Tuesday, Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a major narcotic smuggling bid along the International Border (IB) by killing a Pakistani smuggler.

Alert jawans also shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. On the intervening night of July 24 and 25, the vigilant BSF troops neutralized a Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics through the Ramgarh border area.

During the initial search of the area, he said, four packets of suspected narcotics, each weighing 1 kg, were found near the body of the deceased.

Earlier, officials said alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the SM Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings.

The identity of the deceased is awaited as the search of the area is still continuing, the officials said.

Pak-based drug lords using Nowshera LoC to smuggle drugs

Terror mentors and drug lords sitting in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are using vulnerable areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sub-division of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to smuggle drugs.

Earlier, a female drug trafficker of this area was arrested from the posh locality of Shastri Nagar in the heart of Jammu city. She was in touch with the handlers sitting in Pakistan. The handler sitting across the border sent her location through WhatsApp and asked to drop the consignment of narcotics in the same location in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu City.

Identified as Rubina Kousar wife of Sakinder Hayat, a resident of the Jhangar Sariah area of Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district was arrested from the Shastri Nagar locality of Jammu city.

Earlier, nearly Rs 2 crores worth drugs were recovered from the possession of her husband, brother-in-law. The whole family of the arrested woman was involved in cross-border narcotics smugglers. Her husband Sikandar Hayat and Manzoor Ahmad have been arrested for a huge amount that they have earned through narcotics. They were members of the international drug mafia involving smugglers from across the border and different parts of the country.

In September 2021, the Punjab Police party assisted by local police raided her house and recovered Rs 29.5 lakh cash from her husband who was already in the custody of the Punjab Police.

In the same month, an amount worth Rs 1.64 crore was recovered during a joint search operation launched by the Army and the J&K Police near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The amount was abandoned by a notorious drug peddler Manzoor Ahmad, the brother-in-law of the arrested lady.