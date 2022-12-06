Arrested from the posh locality of Shastri Nagar in the heart of Jammu city, the female drug trafficker, who is a native of the border district of Rajouri, was in touch with the handlers sitting in Pakistan. The handler sitting across the border sent her location through WhatsApp and asked to drop the consignment of narcotics in the same location in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu city.

Identified as Rubina Kousar wife of Sakinder Hayat, a resident of the Jhangar Sariah area of Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district was arrested on December 1 from the Shastri Nagar locality of Jammu city. Sources in the police during the questioning of the female, her links with Pakistan-based handlers were established through his mobile details.

"She was in touch with some persons who are monitoring narco-terror modules in different parts of Jammu province", police sources said, adding that it was established through her call details that she was in regular touch with some terror mentors sitting across the border.

According to police sources, Pakistan-based handlers have sent the location to Rubina Kousar through WhatsApp and asked her to drop the narcotics at the same place. She was asked to send the photograph while dropping the drugs at the prescribed location.

Female drug trafficker arrested from Jammu city

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli, informed that in a major success Jammu Police has recovered heroin at a special naka established in the jurisdictions of Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu Police.

Giving details, SSP Jammu said that a naka was established near Shamshan Ghat bridge by Police teams of Gandhi Nagar Police Station led by SDPO South Sachit Sharma along with SHO Gandhi Nagar Police Station Inspector Pankaj Sharma in the area under their jurisdiction.

He further added that a suspect lady was rounded up as she behaved suspiciously on seeing the police team and tried to run on being questioned, but was apprehended swiftly due to timely human intervention, during the search heroin was recovered from her possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 306/2022 u/s 8/21/22 NDPS Act got registered in Gandhi Nagar Police Station and the accused was arrested.

Earlier nearly Rs 2 crores were recovered from the possession of her husband, brother-in-law

The whole family of the arrested woman was involved in cross-border narcotics smugglers. Her husband Sikandar Hayat and Manzoor Ahmad have been arrested with a huge amount that they have earned through narcotics. They were members of the international drug mafia involving smugglers from across the border and different parts of the country.

In September 2021, Punjab Police party assisted by local police raided her house and recovered Rs 29.5 lakh cash from her husband who was already in the custody of the Punjab Police.

In the same month an amount worth Rs 1.64 crore was recovered during a joint search operation launched by the Army and the J&K Police near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The amount was abandoned by a notorious drug peddler Manzoor Ahmad, the brother-in-law of the arrested lady.