During the COVID-19 lockdown, there has been a spike in the number of domestic violence cases, but this one incident dating much long back and is enough to send chills down the spine. A Karnataka woman's cries have fallen on deaf ears after facing years of mental and physical abuse at the hands of her in-laws, throwing all those sacred marriage vows out the window. In the Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, a married woman lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws in hopes of justice after enduring endless pain in two years of marriage.

In a letter addressed to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, the woman, identified as Anita Nayak, shared her ordeal and demanded an investigation into her case after the police failed to take any action. She alleges that her husband and in-laws tortured her, demanded money from her and her family, put her through physical and mental harassment. Sadly, that's only scratching the surface, going by the contents of her letter.

'Forced to have sex with husband's friend'

In the letter, the woman writes, "two months after I got married, my husband got greedy for money, forced me to have sex with his friend and forced me to have an unnatural relationship."

She also alleged that her mother-in-law and father-in-law used to demand money from her parents and the husband would take her full salary in his account. He would further demanded her to get extra jobs for more money and even forced her to bring money from her parents. The husband also used to physically assault her if she refused to enact some scenes from "strange videos in his mobile."

The woman has also named her uncle in the complaint for allegedly encouraging her husband to torture her. Her in-laws have even taken all the gold jewellery that belonged to her.

"My husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and my uncle Ravi G Nayak, these four are responsible for the fact that I written this application," she said in the letter to the CM, adding to the fact that she has been kicked out of the house.

IBTimes has reviewed the contents of the letter but hasn't been able to independently verify the claims. We have reached out to the family and their statement will be duly updated.