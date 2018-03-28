Forbes recently announced its list of 30 under 30 Asia list and it features six Filipinos. The annual list picks out successful CEOs, mentors, industry leaders, influencers and more faces from across Asia who have shined bright in their stream.

From India to Pakistan, South Korea and China, about 300 individuals are featured who are "reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better," Forbes said. The list features people from the streams of arts, entertainment and sports, finance and venture capital, media, marketing and advertising to name a few.

Six people from Philippines, who have contributed to the changing face of Asia, include Bretman Rock, Pastry chef Miko Aspiras, Stephanie Sy, Carlo Delantar, Archie Oclos and Patrick Lynch.

Bretman Rock: The social media sensation Bretman Sacayanan, popularly known as Bretman Rock, is one of the names featured in the list. He has 9.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Forbes pointed out that the Hawaii-based Philippine beauty vlogger is known "not for makeup tutorials, but also his often humorous views on life."

A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

Before he made his way into the Forbes list, he was named as one of the 30 Most Influential Teens by the Time Magazine in 2017.

Miko Aspiras: The 29-year-old acclaimed pastry chef is the man behind the Tasteless food group, which is considered to be the next household name in desserts. Speaking to Philippine Tatler late last year, the chef said that he loved baking because "it's as simple as that — for me it's a relationship of love and hate but at the end of the day it's ultimately satisfying."

A post shared by Michael Llamanzares- Aspiras (@chefmikoaspiras) on Feb 10, 2018 at 4:39am PST

Stephanie Sy: Founder and CEO of data science startup Thinking Machines, Stephanie Sy is one of the 300 people chosen by Forbes this year. Sy's startup aims at making big data and artificial intelligence systems work for humans. One of his company's projects used data from transportation application Waze to find a solution to road congestion in Metro Manila.

Carlo Delantar: Forbes recognized the director of Waves for Water country this year. The international non-profit organization aims at providing clean water to help water-scarce communities in Philippines.

A post shared by Carlo Delantar (@carlodelantar) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:26am PST

Archie Oclos: The renowned artist has found a place in Forbes' 30 under 30 Asia list this year. He is known for his brilliant street artistry and paintings. His murals more often depict socio-political issues and people's concerns.

A post shared by ArchieOclos ??? (@tatak_a) on Jan 11, 2018 at 10:30pm PST

"The 28-year-old Filipino artist has criticized the country's war on drugs through his murals—depicting President Rodrigo Duterte with a crown made of guns—as well as the treatment of its indigenous people. Oclos keeps his technique simple, often opting for industrial paint and heavy brushstrokes, so viewers could focus on the subjects and message," Forbes said.

Patrick Lynch: While he might not be a Filipino, Patrick Lynch was recognized by the business magazine for his work in Philippines. The 26-year-old is in the country aiming at revolutionizing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which is considered as the backbone of the domestic economy, through his financial technology company, First Circle. The company seeks at providing monetary support to small and medium enterprises that difficulty in securing capital.