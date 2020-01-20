At least 50 people were injured, none of them seriously, when a temporary gallery of a football ground collapsed on Sunday (January 19) at around 8.45 pm just before a match was to start, police officials said.

People who were hurt in the mishap which occurred in Nurani at Palakkad district of Kerala have been admitted to various hospitals nearby.

IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia present in the stadium

Indian football legends -- IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia -- who were present in the stadium to witness the match organised by the district football association, are safe.

The fundraiser match was organised to help the family of footballer R Dhanarajan who died of cardiac arrest on December 29 during an all India Sevens tournament match at Perintalmanna in Malappuram district.

"As per our preliminary count, nearly 50 got injured in the accident in a temporary gallery. They have been shifted to various hospitals in the area. None has suffered any serious injury," police said.

Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan said, "This unfortunate incident happened just before the match. As per the preliminary reports, none has suffered any serious injury. The police, fire brigade and the volunteers are coordinating well to help the injured."

(With agency inputs)