All eyes are on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, which is on December 4, 2024. The couple made a stunning appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa, which kickstarted on November 20. Naga Chaitanya's parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, also joined the couple. Sobhita Dhulipala joined the Akkinenis for a family photo op.

In the video, Nagarjuna is seen calling Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya in the centre for photo-ops. She along with Chaitanya posed with family.

For the event, Sobhita wore a cream-coloured salwar suit and paired it with black shades. She kept her makeup minimal and tresses loose. Naga Chaitanya complemented her in a blue suit. In the family picture, Amala Akkineni wore a saree and Nagarjuna wore a blue shirt.

Sobhita Dhulipala confirms her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Another video that has gone viral shows Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala walking hand-in-hand at the IFFI Goa. The couple walked a few steps back from Nagarjuna and his wife Amala.

The paparazzi teased the couple for their wedding, adding that they would join their marriage, which is set to happen in a few days.

Sobhita replied, "Aa jao yaar". (Do come). She added, 'The food is going to be great."

They will reportedly marry on December 4. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple have chosen Annapurna Studios as the wedding venue to honour Naga Chaitanya's family legacy. After considering "four to five locations", the couple voted for Annapurna Studios, stated the report. The wedding will be a traditional Telugu marriage.

Wedding preparations begin

Bride-to-be Sobhita shared a series of pictures on her Instagram last month, where she radiated elegance in a stunning pink Kanjivaram saree as she began her pre-wedding rituals, celebrating the traditional 'Pasupu Danchatam', a cherished Telugu custom marking the start of wedding celebrations.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 at Naga's residence in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna announced good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

In October, Naga Chaitanya shared his first picture with his fiancée on social media since their engagement announcement. In the new post, Naga and Sobhita are seen twinning in black outfits. Naga wore a black leather jacket and a grey T-shirt, while Sobhita chose a sleeveless black top paired with oversized baggy jeans.