Student-teacher bond is one that lasts a lifetime. A heartwarming video of a Karnataka's government school teacher getting a fond farewell by his students and peers has won the internet. The video shows the sacred bond between the teacher and the student and the wealth the former amassed through his noble service of teaching.

The video shows the government school teacher bidding farewell to his peers, who can be seen hugging their colleagues with affection. As he moves to what appears to be the school ground, students are gathered to wish him farewell.

Students, teacher get emotional

The teacher, who was being transferred, was felicitated by a shawl and a garland by his students. The video also shows emotional students take blessings from their favourite teacher by touching his feet even as the teacher bent to stop them in a humble gesture. Some students can be seen getting emotional as they bid adieu to their teacher, hugging him as he can be seen consoling the young ones. Seeing all this affection, the teacher couldn't hold back his tears.

This is the hallmark of a teacher's impact on students and every teacher must emulate this government teacher's bond with his students.

Watch the video below: